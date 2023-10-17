Exonerated man looked forward to college after prison. A deputy killed him during a traffic stop

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Leonard Cure was trying to make up for lost time in the three years since his release from prison after Florida officials concluded he had been wrongfully convicted of armed robbery. Now authorities in Georgia are investigating a traffic stop Monday that ended with a sheriff’s deputy shooting and killing the 53-year-old Black man. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation confirmed Tuesday that the deputy’s body camera and vehicle dash camera recorded the deadly encounter on Interstate 95. But it did not immediately release the recordings. Cure spent 16 years in prison before he was freed in 2020 at the recommendation of prosecutors.

