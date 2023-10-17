Clashes erupt again on the Lebanon-Israel border after an anti-tank missile is fired from Lebanon

BEIRUT (AP) — Clashes have erupted again on the border between Lebanon and Israel, where Israeli forces and armed groups in Lebanon have engaged in a series of low-level skirmishes since the outbreak of the latest war in Gaza. An anti-tank missile fired from Lebanon landed in the town of Metula in northern Israel Tuesday morning, injuring three people. No group in Lebanon has claimed responsibility and Israel has ordered civilians to evacuate the area near the border with Lebanon. State-run media in Lebanon say Israel responded by striking several areas along the border in southern Lebanon with artillery fire and white phosphorus. There are fears that Hezbollah and other Iran-backed groups may escalate the fight with Israel to support Hamas in case of a ground incursion into Gaza.

