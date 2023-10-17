Deer struggling in cold Alaskan waters saved by wildlife troopers who give them a lift in their boat

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Two Alaska Wildlife Troopers wound up playing the role of rescuers last week while boating to Ketchikan in southeast Alaska’s famed Inside Passage. The troopers spotted two deer struggling against the current while trying to swim from one island to another. The troopers cut their boat’s engine, and the deer swam up to the boat, even butting their heads against it to get in. The troopers helped the deer aboard, boated to a nearby island, and helped the deer off. The deer were still a little shaky from the cold swim, but eventually blood began flowing to their legs and they trotted off into the woods.

