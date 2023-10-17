3 face federal charges in bizarre South Florida kidnapping plot

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Two brothers and another man are facing federal charges after a kidnapping that took some bizarre twists. Federal officials say Tuesday the suspects kidnapped a man Oct. 13 outside outside his apartment in Plantation, Florida, but realized they had mistaken him for his coworker. Authorities say they tried to waterboard the man into getting him to help them and took him to a business to lure the coworker outside. Instead, the man phoned in a bomb threat to get a more rapid police response. The men were arrested and remain in jail in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

