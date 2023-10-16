UN Security Council rejects Russia’s resolution on Gaza that fails to mention Hamas

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. Security Council has rejected a Russian resolution on Gaza that condemned violence and terrorism against civilians but made no mention of Hamas, whose surprise attack killed 1,300 Israelis. Only four countries joined Russia in voting for the resolution on Monday night — China, the United Arab Emeriates, Mozambique and Gabon. Four countries voted against it, including the United States, and six countries abstained. Russia’s U.N. ambassador had urged support for the resolution to respond to the “unprecedented exacerbation” of the situation, citing the council’s inaction since the Oct. 7 attack by Hamas, which controls the Gaza Strip. It is unclear if the council will vote Monday night on a rival resolution from Brazil that would condemn the Hamas attack.

