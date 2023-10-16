The House is set to vote on a new speaker. Here’s what to know
By FARNOUSH AMIRI
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — Republicans are heading to the House for the second time this Congress to try and elect a speaker, marking what they hope will be a unifying moment for a party that has been in turmoil for weeks. GOP lawmakers are expected to rally their votes behind Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, to be the next speaker despite reluctance from some who are wary of his hardline approach. He’ll need the backing of nearly every Republican to become speaker, as Democrats are certain to back their own nominee, Rep. Hakeem Jeffries of New York.