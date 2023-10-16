Reese’s $25,000 promotion may violate sweepstakes laws

Reese’s may be violating state and federal laws with a sweepstakes offer currently advertised on packs of peanut butter cups. The promotion on two-cup packages reads “You could win $25,000” and, in smaller print, “See details inside.” But only after consumers have bought and opened a package can they see the small print: no purchase is necessary to win. The Reese’s contest was first reported Monday by Edgar Dworsky, a consumer advocate and former assistant attorney general in Massachusetts. Pennsylvania-based Hershey Co., which owns the Reese’s brand, didn’t immediately respond to telephone and email messages left Monday by The Associated Press.

