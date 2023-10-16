Man United Sale: Ratcliffe bid, Sheikh Jassim withdrawing, Glazers could remain in control

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — The sale of Manchester United has been a drawn out affair. It’s been nearly a year since the storied English soccer team was put up for sale aand it could still remain in the hands of the Glazer family. News on Saturday that Qatari banker Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani was withdrawing from the bidding process appeared to leave the door open for British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe. But the owner of petrochemicals giant Ineos is reportedly only set to buy a minority 25% stake in United. That would leave the Glazers as majority shareholders of the club after years of campaigning from fans to drive them out.

