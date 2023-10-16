Justice Barrett expresses support for a formal US Supreme Court ethics code in Minnesota speech

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — U.S. Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett says it would be a good idea for the nation’s highest court to adopt a formal code of conduct. But she says there’s already unanimity among the nine justices that they should hold themselves to the highest ethical standards possible. Barrett spoke at a University of Minnesota Law School event just two weeks after the high court opened its current term in October with ethical concerns high on many observers’ minds. Barrett declined to estimate how long it might take the Supreme Court to arrive on a consensus about what its own ethics code should be.

