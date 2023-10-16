Here are the key leaders joining the Belt and Road forum and their wish lists to Beijing

BEIJING (AP) — China is hosting its third international forum centered around President Xi Jinping’s signature policy, the Belt and Road Initiative, which over the past 10 years has built infrastructure across continents, burdening some smaller countries with debt. The forum which begins Tuesday brings a flurry of diplomacy to Beijing, including at least 20 heads of state and government, mostly hailing from developing markets in Southeast and South Asia, the Middle East, Africa and Latin America. Here are some key leaders visiting Beijing and an overview of their countries’ involvement in the Belt and Road projects.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.