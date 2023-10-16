Four men held in central Georgia jail escaped and a search is underway, sheriff says

MACON, Ga. (AP) — A central Georgia sheriff said four men detained in the county jail escaped through a damaged window and a cut fence. Bibb County Sheriff David Davis said jail staff noticed a break in the perimeter fence around the jail at about 6 a.m. Monday. They went back and watched video footage and discovered that the four men were able to escape through a window in a second-floor dayroom at the jail and then escape through the break in the fence around 3:30 a.m. The sheriff identified the four men as Joey Fournier, Marc Kerry Anderson, Johnifer Dernard Barnwell and Chavis Demaryo Stokes.

