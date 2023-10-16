Exonerated in 2022, men sue New Orleans over prosecution in which killer cop Len Davis played a role

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Two men whose convictions in a 1994 New Orleans murder were tossed decades later have sued the city and several former police officers. The convictions of Kunta Gable and Sidney Hill were vacated in 2022 — in part because a notoriously corrupt killer cop was involved in the investigation. Their lawsuit seeks unspecified damages. Gable and Hill were freed after prosecutors agreed that key evidence undermining the case against them was withheld. Also, the jury wasn’t told that officer Len Davis was known to manipulate evidence to help drug dealers. Davis is facing a federal death sentence for arranging a murder in an unrelated case.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.