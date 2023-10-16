Colombia signs 3-month cease-fire with FARC holdout group

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — Colombia’s government and the rebel group known as FARC-EMC have signed a three-month cease-fire and formally began peace talks. President Gustavo Petro is aiming to pacify rural areas of the country before regional elections later this month. During an event in a small border town on Monday, both sides agreed to cease attacks on civilians and set up a group that will monitor the cease-fire. FARC-EMC is Colombia’s third largest armed group, with around 3,500 members. Its leaders refused to join a 2016 peace deal between the government and the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia in which more than 12,000 rebels laid down their guns.

