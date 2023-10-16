1 dead, 2 injured by gunshots near a pro-democracy protest in Guatemala

GUATEMALA CITY (AP) — One person is dead and two more have been injured by gunshots near a pro-democracy protest in Guatemala. The victims had been near a protest in Malacatan, a township in the western border state of San Marcos. It is not clear whether they were involved or just caught nearby. The incident marks the beginning of a third week of demonstrations against Attorney General Consuelo Porras, who protesters accuse of attempting to undermine a popular vote in August for progressive President-elect Bernardo Arévalo. On Sunday, Porras’ supporters called for violence against protestors, and on Monday people attacked demonstrators at three roadblocks in another state.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.