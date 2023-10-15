Greece’s ruling conservatives suffer setbacks in regional, municipal elections

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece’s ruling New Democracy party suffered a setback in runoff elections for regional governors and mayors, losing the country’s two largest cities and five of the six regional contests. Turnout, at 40.7% for the municipal contests and 35.1 % for the regionals Sunday, was lower than the 52.5% registered in the first round. The loss of the capital Athens, where the incumbent mayor was Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis’ nephew, and the region of Thessaly, were the most significant results. Conservative dissidents prevailed over officially endorsed candidates in four regional contests.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.