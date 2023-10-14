Man United sale: Qatari banker Sheikh Jassim is withdrawing his bid – AP source

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Qatar’s Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani is withdrawing his offer to buy Manchester United, a person with knowledge of the process told The Associated Press. The person spoke on the condition of anonymity because of confidentiality restrictions. Sheikh Jassim had been one of the leading contenders to complete a takeover of the storied soccer club after it was put up for sale last year. British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe is the other bidder to publicly declare his intention to buy out the Glazer family. But Sheikh Jassim has informed the Glazers he is withdrawing his offer. It is almost a year since bids were invited for the 20-time English league champions.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.