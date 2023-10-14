3 men dead after a shooting at a party at a Denver industrial storefront
DENVER (AP) — Police say three men are dead after an early morning shooting during a party in Denver. Officers were called to an industrial storefront where they found someone dead with gunshot wounds. Police later learned five other shooting victims went to local hospitals. Two of them were pronounced dead at the hospital. Police didn’t immediately provide any information about the identities of the victims. Police say they are working to find out what led to the shooting and who was involved.