3 men dead after a shooting at a party at a Denver industrial storefront

DENVER (AP) — Police say three men are dead after an early morning shooting during a party in Denver. Officers were called to an industrial storefront where they found someone dead with gunshot wounds. Police later learned five other shooting victims went to local hospitals. Two of them were pronounced dead at the hospital. Police didn’t immediately provide any information about the identities of the victims. Police say they are working to find out what led to the shooting and who was involved.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.