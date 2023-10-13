US oil production hits all-time high, conflicting with efforts to cut heat-trapping pollution

United States domestic oil production has hit an all-time high last week, contrasting with efforts to slice heat-trapping carbon emissions by the Biden administration and world leaders. And it conflicts with oft-repeated Republican talking points of a Biden “war on American energy.” The U.S. Department of Energy reported that American oil production in the first week in October hit 13.2 million barrels per day, passing the previous record set in 2020 by 100,000 barrels. Weekly domestic oil production has doubled in 11 years. Yet the United Nations and scientists say the world needs to cut carbon emissions by 43% by 2030.

