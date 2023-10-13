On his first foreign trip this year, Putin calls for ex-Soviet states to expand influence

Russian President Vladimir Putin, on his first trip abroad since being indicted by the International Criminal Court in March, has Friday called on an alliance of former Soviet states to expand relations with non-Western countries. In an address to the Commonwealth of Independent States summit in Bishkek, the capital of Kyrgyzstan, Putin on Friday also defended Russia’s invasion of Ukraine as an attempt to prevent war, and blamed the United States as an integral cause of the current war between Israel and Hamas fighters. His comments did not break ground but the trip was significant as his first venture outside Russia and the occupied territories of Ukraine after the ICC indictment for alleged war crimes in Ukraine.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.