New York officers won’t face charges in death of man who caught fire after being shot with stun gun

The New York attorney general’s office says police officers in an upstate town will not face criminal charges in connection with the death of a man who doused himself with hand sanitizer and caught on fire when one of the officers shot a stun gun at him. Jason Jones was taken off life support in December 2021 after having spent six weeks in intensive care following the fire at the Catskill police station. He was 29. Attorney General Letitia James’ office released a report Friday concluding a prosecutor would not be able to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that the officers committed crimes. Jones’ family disputes the report’s findings.

