Minnesota man who shot officers told wife it was ‘his day to die,’ according to complaint
By STEVE KARNOWSKI and JIM SALTER
Associated Press
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A criminal complaint says the Minnesota man accused of shooting five law enforcement officers told his wife it was “his day to die” when he learned that drug task force officers were at his home. Karl Thomas Holmberg was charged Friday with six counts of attempted first-degree murder of a peace officer and six counts of first-degree assault of a peace officer. The charges stem from an exchange of gunfire Thursday as officers sought to serve a search warrant at his property in rural Minnesota. The officers sustained injuries that were not life-threatening. Holmberg was shot in the foot. The shooting led to a nearly four-hour standoff before Holmberg was taken into custody.