Lawsuit to block New York’s ban on gas stoves is filed by gas and construction groups

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Gas and construction trade groups are suing to block New York state’s ban on gas stoves and furnaces in new buildings. The organizations argue the law violates the federal government’s rules around how gas appliances are regulated. They filed the case against the state on Thursday in federal court. New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, a Democrat, this year approved the ban on the installation of fossil-fuel equipment in new buildings. It’s set to take effect in 2026 for structures of seven stories or less and in 2029 for larger buildings. The law would not apply to existing buildings.

