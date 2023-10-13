Israeli family mourns grandfather killed by Hamas and worries about grandmother, a captive in Gaza

Adina Moshe’s Israeli family is hoping to get her heart medication to her in Gaza, despite her captivity by Hamas. Her granddaughter, Anat, said in an interview that Moshe, 72, was recorded in a video being driven off by Hamas militants from her home in kibbutz Nir Oz near the Gaza border. The fighters had killed her husband of more than 50 years, David, as the two huddled in their bomb shelter. Video of Adina Moshe in a red shirt being driven off on a motorbike has worried her family. Anat Moshe says her grandmother had had heart surgery a year ago and has not been heard from since the Hamas insurgency that killed some 1,200 Israelis.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.