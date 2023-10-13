House Republicans are mired in chaos after ousting McCarthy and rejecting Scalise. What’s next?

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. House has been without a leader for more than a week, as majority Republicans threw out Speaker Kevin McCarthy and refused to rally around his No. 2, Louisiana Rep. Steve Scalise. Republicans were meeting Friday morning to try to regroup after Scalise withdrew his name from the running on Thursday evening, just a day after he had been nominated by the conference in a closed-door meeting. Many Republicans say they are supporting Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio, who narrowly lost the nomination to Scalise on Wednesday. But it’s still unclear if Jordan can get the votes, so the path forward is uncertain.

