Haley Cavinder enters transfer portal, AP source says. She played at Miami last season

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — A person with knowledge of the move says Haley Cavinder has entered the transfer portal. She is one of the most recognizable players in the name, image and likeness era of college athletics. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the decision was not announced publicly. Cavinder posted on social media that she plans to return to play but did not say where. It would be possible for her to return to Miami but entering the portal suggests she may have a new destination in mind. Cavinder and her twin sister Hanna played at Miami last season and helped the Hurricanes reach the Elite Eight.

