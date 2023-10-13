Climate change sees IOC aim to choose hosts of 2030 and 2034 Winter Olympics at same time next July

MUMBAI, India (AP) — The International Olympic Committee has cited concerns over climate change for its wish to pick two Winter Olympics hosts next July. That’s putting Salt Lake City quickly into play for the 2034 edition. IOC president Thomas Bach says it aims to pick hosts for both the 2030 and 2034 Winter Games at its meeting on the eve of the Paris Games next year. Sweden, Switzerland and France are working on possible bids for 2030 and Salt Lake City officials have long targeted 2034. That would avoid the United States hosting back-to-back Olympics after the 2028 Summer Games in Los Angeles.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.