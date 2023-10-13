Cardinals complex in the Dominican Republic broken into by armed robbers

SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic (AP) — Authorities are seeking at least five people in an armed robbery of the St. Louis Cardinals complex in the Dominican Republic on Friday. Dominican Republic police spokesman Diego Pesqueira told The Associated Press that the suspects bound and gagged a security guard and stole watches, rings, necklaces and other items from athletes and personnel. Pesqueira said the suspects used the guard’s shoelaces to tie his wrists and ankles together. No one was injured, and no shots were fired, he said. A statement from the St. Louis Cardinals said baseball equipment was also stolen. Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak says players and staff at the complex were shaken.

