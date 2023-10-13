AP Election Brief | What to expect in Louisiana’s statewide primaries

WASHINGTON (AP) — The race to replace Democratic Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards tops the list of contests voters will decide Saturday in one of only three gubernatorial elections scheduled this year. Fourteen candidates are competing to succeed Edwards under a primary system in which all candidates appear together on the same ballot regardless of party affiliation. If no candidate receives a majority, the top two vote-getters advance to the general election Nov. 18. Also on the ballot are statewide contests for lieutenant governor, secretary of state, attorney general and treasurer and four ballot measures. There are also state Senate and House races. If Republicans keep supermajorities in both chambers, a gubernatorial win would give them an essential lock on state policymaking.

