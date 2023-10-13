An employee at Israeli Embassy in China is stabbed. A foreign suspect has been detained.

BEIJING (AP) — A 50-year-old Israeli man who works at the Israeli Embassy in Beijing has been stabbed in front of a supermarket. Chinese police say they have arrested a 53-year-old male foreign suspect. No motive has been given for the attack, which comes after Israel criticized China’s statement following the unprecedented and deadly incursion by the militant group Hamas into southern Israel last Saturday. Israel says the statement did not unequivocally condemn the attack or uphold Israel’s right to defend itself. The stabbing in Beijing occurred as Muslims across the world took to the streets in large protests after Friday prayers over Israel’s intense bombing campaign in Gaza.

By KEN MORITSUGU and JON GAMBRELL Associated Press

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.