IOC suspends Russian Olympic Committee for incorporating Ukrainian sports regions

MUMBAI, India (AP) — The Russian Olympic Committee has been suspended by the IOC for breaching the Olympic Charter by incorporating sports bodies in four regions in eastern Ukraine. IOC spokesman Mark Adams says the move by the Russian Olympic Committee on Oct. 5 violated the territorial integrity of the Ukrainian Olympic body. Adams says the suspension has not yet affected the possibility of neutral Russian athletes competing at next year’s Paris Olympics.

