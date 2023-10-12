Donald Trump returning to civil trial next week with fixer-turned-foe Michael Cohen set to testify

NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump will back in court next week for his New York civil fraud trial. That’s according to a person familiar with the former president’s plans who spoke to The Associated Press on Thursday on condition of anonymity before an official announcement. Trump’s return to court will set up a potential face-to-face showdown with fixer-turned-foe Michael Cohen, who is expected to testify. Trump is expected to attend the non-jury trial Tuesday through Thursday next week, according to the person who confirmed the plans, which were first reported by news website The Messenger. The 2024 Republican front-runner voluntarily attended the first three days of the trial last week, watching testimony and complaining to TV cameras about the case.

By MICHAEL R. SISAK and JILL COLVIN Associated Press

