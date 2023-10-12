China’s exports and imports sink in September as global demand falters

HONG KONG (AP) — China has reported its exports and imports both fell in September from a year earlier as global demand remained muted. Customs data released Friday showed exports for September slid 6.2% to $299.13 billion in the fifth straight month of decline. Imports also slid 6.2%, to $221.43 billion. China posted a trade surplus of $77.71 billion, up from $68.36 billion in August. Lu Daliang, spokesperson of the General Administration of Customs, said in a press conference Friday in Beijing that the unstable momentum of the global economy’s recovery from the pandemic was the biggest challenge facing China’s exports.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.