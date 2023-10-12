1 of 2 Colorado officers convicted in death of Elijah McClain after police stop, ketamine injection
By COLLEEN SLEVIN and MATTHEW BROWN
Associated Press
BRIGHTON, Colo. (AP) — Jurors have convicted a Denver-area police officer and acquitted another of charges in the 2019 death of Elijah McClain, a Black man whose name became a rallying cry in protests over racial injustice in policing. Aurora police officer Randy Roedema was found guilty by the 12-person jury of criminally negligent homicide and third-degree assault. Officer Jason Rosenblatt was found not guilty. McClain died after being put in a neck hold by a third officer and pinned to the ground, then injected by paramedics with an overdose of ketamine. The third officer and two paramedics are awaiting trial.