Skip to Content
ap-national-news

1 of 2 Colorado officers convicted in death of Elijah McClain after police stop, ketamine injection

By
Published 3:56 pm

By COLLEEN SLEVIN and MATTHEW BROWN
Associated Press

BRIGHTON, Colo. (AP) — Jurors have convicted a Denver-area police officer and acquitted another of charges in the 2019 death of Elijah McClain, a Black man whose name became a rallying cry in protests over racial injustice in policing. Aurora police officer Randy Roedema was found guilty by the 12-person jury of criminally negligent homicide and third-degree assault. Officer Jason Rosenblatt was found not guilty. McClain died after being put in a neck hold by a third officer and pinned to the ground, then injected by paramedics with an overdose of ketamine. The third officer and two paramedics are awaiting trial.

Article Topic Follows: ap-national-news

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

The Associated Press

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content