UN human rights body establishes a fact-finding mission to probe abuses in Sudan’s conflict

CAIRO (AP) — The U.N. Human Rights Council has voted to establish a face-finding mission to probe allegations of abuses in Sudan’s monthslong war. The mission was proposed by the U.K., the U.S. and Norway. It was adopted with 19 out of the council’s 47 members voting in favor of establishing the mission. Sixteen members opposed it, while 12 countries were absent. The resolution says the mission will “investigate and establish the facts, circumstances and root causes of all alleged human rights violations and abuses and violations of international humanitarian law” in Sudan’s war. Sudan was engulfed in chaos in mid-April, when simmering tensions between the military and the powerful paramilitary group exploded into open warfare.

