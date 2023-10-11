Rare birdwing butterflies star in federal case against NY man accused of trafficking insects

NEW YORK (AP) — Federal prosecutors in New York are seeking forfeiture of a collection of 1,000 butterflies, moths and other insects that authorities say were illegally trafficked. Some of the dried specimens include birdwing butterflies, which are among the rarest and largest to grace the planet. The wings of the large flying insects span the width of a dinner plate. Birdwings are found in rainforests of Southeast Asia and Australia. The six-count indictment accuses Charles Limmer of working with overseas collaborators to smuggle some 1,000 moths and butterflies, including some of the rarest and most endangered in the world. Attempts to reach Limmer were unsuccessful.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.