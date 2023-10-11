Prosecutors say a reckless driving suspect bit an NYPD officer’s finger tip off

NEW YORK (AP) — Prosecutors say a New York City police officer lost his left ring finger up to the first knuckle when a reckless driving suspect bit him. Prosecutors say Lenni Rodriguez Cruz could be sentenced to 25 years in prison for multiple charges that include leading police on a wild car chase. He also crashed into several vehicles and bit a sergeant who was trying to put him in a holding cell. The mayhem happened on Sept. 20. Rodriguez Cruz was arraigned Wednesday. A phone call to his attorney was not immediately returned.

