King Charles III to travel to Kenya for state visit full of symbolism

LONDON (AP) — Buckingham Palace says King Charles III will travel to Kenya later this month. His state visit from Oct. 31 to Nov. 3 holds great symbolism since his mother, the late Queen Elizabeth II, learned she had become queen while visiting a game preserve in the East African nation in 1952. The trip announced by the palace on Wednesday will be Charles’ first to a Commonwealth nation since he succeeded his mother last year. The king plans to meet with President William Samoei Ruto to visit Nairobi National Park as he underscores his commitment to environmental preservation and fighting climate change.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.