French ballooning team goes the distance to finish ahead in prestigious long-distance race

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Spending more than three and a half days aloft and traveling more than 1,653 miles, a French ballooning team has traveled the farthest in the world’s oldest and most prestigious air race. Pilots Eric Decellières and Benoît Havret landed Wednesday just shy of the North Carolina coast. They and 15 other teams launched from Albuquerque during the opening weekend of an international balloon fiesta. This marked the fifth time the fiesta hosted the Gordon Bennett Cup. Two pilots from Poland continue to recover in Texas, where their balloon caught fire and crashed after hitting a high-voltage power line while competing.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.