Federal judge won’t block suspension of right to carry guns in some New Mexico parks, playgrounds

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A federal judge will allow enforcement of a public health order that suspends the right to carry guns at public parks and playgrounds in New Mexico’s largest metro area. The order Wednesday from U.S. District Judge David Urias rejects a request from gun rights advocates to block temporary firearms restrictions as legal challenges move forward. It marks a victory for Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and her advocacy for temporary gun restrictions in response to recent shootings around the state that left children dead. The standoff is one of many since a U.S. Supreme Court decision last year expanded gun rights and leaders in politically liberal-leaning states explore new avenues for restrictions.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.