Ukraine’s Zelenskyy visits neighboring Romania to discuss security and boost ties

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with his counterpart in Romania for talks on regional security and to strengthen bilateral ties against the backdrop of Russia’s invasion of his country. He described Tuesday the partnership between the two countries as key to “stability for Europe and beyond” after meeting with President Klaus Iohannis in the capital, Bucharest. The two discussed security in the Black Sea region, economic cooperation, shared infrastructure projects, and Ukraine’s requests for military support, Zelenskyy told reporters after the meetings. He also thanked Romania for providing both military and humanitarian support to his war-torn country. Zelenskyy described Romania as “a friend who came to our help on our darkest day.”

By STEPHEN McGRATH and ANDREEA ALEXANDRU Associated press

