Labour Party leader Keir Starmer makes his pitch to UK voters with a speech vowing national renewal

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — U.K. Labour Party leader Keir Starmer is delivering what amounts to a public job interview for the post of prime minister. Starmer is addressing the opposition party’s annual conference on Tuesday. It’s likely the last such gathering before a national election next year. He has pledged “a decade of national renewal,” after what he has depicted as 13 years of decline under the Conservatives. Labour has been out of office since 2010 and has lost four straight elections. But polls now put Labour as much as 20 points ahead. Starmer has managed to unite a fractious party but he’s widely seen as managerial and a bit dull.

