Hurricane Lidia takes aim at Mexico’s Puerto Vallarta resort with strengthening winds

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Hurricane Lidia is taking aim at Mexico’s Pacific coast resort of Puerto Vallarta. Lidia is strengthening and may have winds of 105 mph when it hits land later Tuesday. The hurricane is expected to sweep over a spit of land around Cabo Corrientes before hitting the bay where Puerto Vallarta is located, which could cushion the blow. Local authorities cancelled classes in communities around the coast. The expected impact comes one day after Tropical Storm Max hit the southern Pacific coast, hundred of miles away, and then dissipated.

