Former New York congressman wants to retake seat as Santos’ legal woes mount

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Former U.S. Rep. Tom Suozzi is launching a campaign to retake the New York congressional seat held by Rep. George Santos as the besieged Republican congressman faces criminal charges on money laundering and lying to Congress. Suozzi had represented 3rd Congressional District, which includes parts of Long Island and northeast Queens, before an unsuccessful campaign for governor last year. The Democrat announced the congressional bid in a statement on the social media platform X on Tuesday and said a formal campaign kickoff will come after local elections next month. Santos has pleaded not guilty and has so far refused calls to resign.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.