Former Alabama lawmaker pleads guilty to voter fraud charge for using fake address to run for office

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — A former Alabama lawmaker has pleaded guilty to a voter fraud charge that he rented a closet-sized space in a home to fraudulently run for office in a district where he did not live. Former state Rep. David Cole pleaded Tuesday to a charge of voting in an authorized location. A judge sentenced the Republican from Huntsville to 60 days in jail. The remainder of his three-year sentence suspended under a plea agreement reached with prosecutors. Prosecutors said Cole signed a lease in 2021 and paid $5 per month for a 5-by-5 foot space in a home to run for Alabama House District 10.

