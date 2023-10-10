Evacuations are underway in Argentina’s Cordoba province as wildfires grow amid heat wave

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Dozens of people have been evacuated from their homes in Argentina’s central Córdoba province as forest fires grow amid an intense heat wave. Images and video from the area showed massive flames in hills surrounding populated areas as firefighters worked o combat the flames that had reached some homes in the region. It was not immediately clear how many homes had been affected by the flames. There was hope that rains expected Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning could help calm the fires that had spread rapidly due to strong winds.

