Chinese coast guard claims to have chased away Philippine navy ship from South China Sea shoal
By DAVID RISING
Associated Press
BEIJING (AP) — China’s coast guard claims to have chased a Philippine navy ship from a disputed shoal in the South China Sea as tensions between the two countries over rich fishing areas escalate. A coast guard spokesperson said the Philippine ship had sailed into waters next to the Scarborough Shoal, which China calls Huangyan Island, and ignored “multiple calls” to turn back. In Manila, the Philippines’ military chief of staff, Gen. Romeo Brawner Jr., said Tuesday that authorities were looking into the alleged incident but think the claim was more likely “propaganda from the Chinese” than an actual confrontation.