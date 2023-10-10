2 top Polish military commanders resign in a spat with the defense minister

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Two senior Polish military officers have resigned over an apparent spat with the defense minister just days before the country holds a general election. Authorities said their replacements were due to be announced on Tuesday. President Andrzej Duda accepted the resignations of the chief of general staff and an operational commander. The resignations have provoked questions about the state of Poland’s military under the current conservative government at a time of war in neighboring Ukraine. Polish media have long reported on growing tensions between the two commanders and Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak.

