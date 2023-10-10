2 Guatemalan migrants were shot dead in Mexico near US border. Soldiers believed to be involved

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Two Guatemalan migrants are dead and three others _ along with a Honduran man _ are wounded after a shooting in northern Mexico near the U.S. border that apparently involved Mexican army soldiers. Prosecutors in the northern state of Chihuahua said four soldiers have been turned over to testify in the case, but did not say whether they were formally suspects in the still unclear shooting Monday. Survivors said they were heading to the border wall with a ladder to climb a wall into the United States, when they came under fire. The army also turned over four rifles for testing.

