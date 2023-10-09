UK’s Labour Party says it will invest for growth, as violence in Israel hangs over its conference

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Britain’s main opposition Labour Party says it will focus on economic growth rather than higher taxes to “rebuild” the country after more than a decade of Conservative rule. Labour economy spokeswoman Rachel Reeves told delegates at the party’s annual conference that “Labour will tax fairly and spend wisely.” She made her pitch Monday to British voters and businesses at the four-day conference in Liverpool. She also said that if it wins power, Labour will appoint a “COVID corruption commissioner” to try and recoup some of the billions lost to fraud and waste during the pandemic. Labour is trying to cement its front-runner status in opinion polls before an election due in 2024.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.