Russia claims `neo-Nazis’ were at wake for Ukrainian soldier in village where missile killed 52

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Russia’s U.N. ambassador is alleging that “neo-Nazis” and military-age men were at the wake for a Ukrainian soldier in a village café where a missile last week killed 52 people. Vassily Nebenzia told a U.N. Security Council meeting the soldier was “a high-ranking Ukrainian nationalist,” with “a lot of neo-Nazi accomplices attending.” The village of Hroza lost over 15% of its 300 population in Thursday’s attack. The council president, Albania’s Ferit Hoxha, replied that Russia may deny responsibility, but it is committing “horrible crimes” in a war it started and “has also broken the universal ancestral law of absolute respect for those mourning.”

